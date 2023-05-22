52-yr-old man gets 20-year RI for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 21

An Additional Sessions Judge (fast-track special court under POCSO Act) of District Court, Jagadhri, sentenced a man to 20 years’ of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a minor on the promise of marrying her.

Guldev Kumar Tandan, Special Public Prosecutor, said a fine of Rs 90,000 was also imposed on the convict Vijender, alias Doctor (52), of Joginder Nagar Colony in Yamunanagar. He said in case of default in the payment of fine, the convict would further undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

On the complainant of the victim’s father, a case was registered under Section 365 of the IPC against an unknown person at the Gandhi Nagar police station on January 10, 2021.

However, later, several other Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act were added in the case.