52-yr-old man gets 20-year RI for sexually abusing minor

Yamunanagar, May 21
An Additional Sessions Judge (fast-track special court under POCSO Act) of District Court, Jagadhri, sentenced a man to 20 years’ of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a minor on the promise of marrying her.
Guldev Kumar Tandan, Special Public Prosecutor, said a fine of Rs 90,000 was also imposed on the convict Vijender, alias Doctor (52), of Joginder Nagar Colony in Yamunanagar. He said in case of default in the payment of fine, the convict would further undergo simple imprisonment for six months.
On the complainant of the victim’s father, a case was registered under Section 365 of the IPC against an unknown person at the Gandhi Nagar police station on January 10, 2021.
However, later, several other Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act were added in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...