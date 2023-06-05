52-yr-old man murdered in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 4

A 52-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Marwa Khurd village of Yamunanagar district. The deceased has been identified as Mam Chand. On the complaint of Prince of Marwa Khurd village, a case was registered against unknown persons under Sections 148, 149 and 302 of the IPC at the Bilaspur police station on Sunday.

The complainant said his father Mam Chand worked as a security guard at a factory. “While my father was sleeping outside the factory, I was working on a laptop beside him around 9.45 pm. Suddenly, six to seven persons, with their faces covered, attacked him with sticks. I tried to save my father but a stick hit my hand, injuring me,” alleged the complainant. He added that the attackers fled the spot in a car, and he, along with his friends, rushed his father to a hospital where he died during treatment.

Jagdish Chander, Station House Officer, Bilaspur police station, said after postmortem, the body was handed over to the kin, adding that the matter wasbeing investigated.