DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 53 BLOs, 10 supervisors issued show-cause notices in Panchkula for negligence in SIR

53 BLOs, 10 supervisors issued show-cause notices in Panchkula for negligence in SIR

Kalka SDM and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Sanyam Garg appeals to voters to fill forms without waiting for last date

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:11 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies voter details under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Representative Image/PTI
Advertisement

Kalka SDM and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Sanyam Garg on Saturday directed officials to issue show-cause notices to 10 supervisors and 53 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for negligence in the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Advertisement

Garg directed that all officers and employees associated with the exercise to carry out the revision with seriousness and within the stipulated timeframe to ensure the preparation of an error-free electoral roll.

Advertisement

He appealed to voters to fill the prescribed forms without waiting for the last date and take help of the concerned supervisors and BLOs. He also advised voters to keep at least one passport-size photograph ready while completing the process and to cooperate with Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

Advertisement

The ERO said that voter verification was being carried out as part of the SIR. In this process, the names of deceased persons, permanently relocated voters, or duplicate voters would be removed from the voter list as per the rules.

He added that, following this revision, polling stations in the Kalka Assembly constituency would be rationalised based on the number of voters.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts