53 BLOs, 10 supervisors issued show-cause notices in Panchkula for negligence in SIR

Kalka SDM and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Sanyam Garg on Saturday directed officials to issue show-cause notices to 10 supervisors and 53 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for negligence in the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

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Garg directed that all officers and employees associated with the exercise to carry out the revision with seriousness and within the stipulated timeframe to ensure the preparation of an error-free electoral roll.

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He appealed to voters to fill the prescribed forms without waiting for the last date and take help of the concerned supervisors and BLOs. He also advised voters to keep at least one passport-size photograph ready while completing the process and to cooperate with Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

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The ERO said that voter verification was being carried out as part of the SIR. In this process, the names of deceased persons, permanently relocated voters, or duplicate voters would be removed from the voter list as per the rules.

He added that, following this revision, polling stations in the Kalka Assembly constituency would be rationalised based on the number of voters.