53 held on charge of cyber fraud

Gurugram, November 15
The Gurugram police’s cybercrime unit arrested 53 persons for duping 12,669 people across India of around Rs 56 crore in October.
A senior police officer said the information about the suspects was given by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). 469 cases were registered against these fraudsters across India, including 22 registered cases in Gurugram.
DCP (Cyber) Siddhant Jain said, “Our cybercrime teams recovered 74 SIM cards from the possession of these suspects, who had duped people of a total of Rs 55, 86, 46,215. ” — OC
