54 IAS officers transferred in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

In a major rejig, the Haryana Government today issued the transfer and posting orders of 54 IAS officers with immediate effect.

Three Divisional Commissioners have been replaced, while 11 districts have got new Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and seven have new Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs).

TL Satyaprakash, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board Chief Administrator, Power Department Secretary, and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited MD, is the new Director General (DG) and Secretary of the Town and Country Planning Department. He will also hold the charge of DG, Urban Estates, and will continue as the CEO (Designate), Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana. Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd MD and Supplies and Disposals DG Mohd Shayin will now also hold the charge of the Power Department Secretary and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd MD.

Hospitality Department DG and Secretary; Irrigation and Water Resources Secretary and Haryana State Minor Irrigation And Tubewells Corporation Ltd MD Vikas Yadav will now hold the charge of Faridabad division Commissioner, Special Commissioner, Health and Nutrition, Mewat Area; and Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, Chairman, replacing Sanjay Joon.

Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan at New Delhi, and Gurugram division Commissioner Joon will now be Development and Panchayats and Rural Development DG, Rural Development Department and Development and Panchayats Department Secretary. Phool Chand Meena will be Archaeology and Museums Department DG and Secretary, while Shekhar Vidyarthi will hold the charge of Industries and Commerce Department DG and Secretary and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises DG.

Jagdeep Singh is Rohtak division Commissioner and Ramesh Chander Bidhan is Gurugram division Commissioner; Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, and Haryana Minerals Ltd MD. Ashok Kumar Meena will be the new Excise and Taxation Department Commissioner and Secretary. DK Behera will continue to hold the charge of Urban Local Bodies Department Director and Secretary; State Urban Livelihood Mission Mission Director; and State Urban Development Authority with the addition of Fire Services Director. Ravi Prakash Gupta will now be holding the charge of Archives Department Director and Special Secretary.

Rajiv Rattan will continue to hold the charge of Higher Education Department Director and Special Secretary; Technical Education Department Director and Special Secretary, with the addition of Science and Technology Department Director and Special Secretary.

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar will be the new Bhiwani DC, while Yash Pal will hold the charge of Rohtak DC. Fatehabad DC Pardeep Kumar has been transferred as Environment and Climate Change Department Director and Secretary; and Haryana State Pollution Control Board Member Secretary. Dr Priyanka Soni is new Ambala DC, Parth Gupta Sirsa DC, Munish Sharma Palwal DC and Vikram Faridabad DC. Vikram will also be Faridabad Smart City Ltd CEO.

Jagdish Sharma is the new Fatehabad DC and Preeti Charkhi Dadri DC, Uttam Singh Hisar DC, Rahul Hooda Yamunanagar DC and Shantanu Sharma Kurukshetra DC.

Mukul Kumar will be holding the charge of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Director and Special Secretary; Mines and Geology Department Director and Special Secretary; and Haryana State Backward Classes Commission Member Secretary.