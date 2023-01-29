54 logs of illegal khair wood seized in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, January 28
A team of the Forest Department has seized 54 logs of illegal khair wood, which were kept hidden in an agriculture field at Kansali village of Yamunanagar district. These logs were allegedly cut illegally from the forest area of Kalesar range of the district.
On the complaint of Devwart, forest guard, a case was registered against nine persons Tarif, Mustkim, Shukru, Lubaan, Rasheed, all residents of Kansali village, Tasim, Kamil, Kasim, all residents of Khilanwala village and Aslam of Bagpat village.
The case was registered under Sections 379 of the IPC and 32, 33 of the Indian Forest Act 1927 and 27, 29 of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972 at the Pratap Nagar police station on January 24.
In his complaint, the complainant told the police that he got information at about 2 am on January 20 that logs of illegal khair wood were kept hidden in an agricultural field in Kansali village.
He said after getting information, a team was formed, which conducted a raid at the specified location at about 8.30 am when seven to eight persons were about to load the khair wood logs in a utility vehicle. He further said on seeing the team of the Forest Department, the said persons managed to flee by boarding the utility vehicle.
