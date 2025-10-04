54-year-old woman stabbed to death in Panipat village

A 54-year-old woman was stabbed to death at Nangla Aar village on Saturday.

Advertisement

The police claimed to have cracked the blind murder of the woman within 45 minutes and detained a suspect.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Sukhdei Devi.

Advertisement

Bhagat Singh, brother-in-law of the deceased, said Sukhdei was alone at home when a masked assailant entered their house and attacked her. He said his son Ritik tried to stop the assailant but he attacked on his hand and ran away.

Muni Ram, husband of the deceased, was working in the factory at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took custody of the body and sent it to hospital for post-mortem examination.

ASP Harshit Goel, along with Inspector Ved Pal, SHO Sanoli, and an FSL team led by Forensic Expert Dr Neelam Arya, reached the spot and collected samples.

SP Bhupender Singh said the police solved the blind murder within 45 minutes and detained the main accused, identified as Ritik, the son of the deceased’s brother-in-law. The accused reportedly made up the story of robbery and said that a masked man entered their house and murdered his aunt, the SP added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder is a fallout of a personal enmity, the SP said.

Further investigation into the matter is under way, he added.