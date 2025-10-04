DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 54-year-old woman stabbed to death in Panipat village

54-year-old woman stabbed to death in Panipat village

The police claimed to have cracked the blind murder of the woman within 45 minutes

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 11:09 PM Oct 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police took custody of the body and sent it to hospital for post-mortem examination.
Advertisement

A 54-year-old woman was stabbed to death at Nangla Aar village on Saturday.

Advertisement

The police claimed to have cracked the blind murder of the woman within 45 minutes and detained a suspect.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Sukhdei Devi.

Advertisement

Bhagat Singh, brother-in-law of the deceased, said Sukhdei was alone at home when a masked assailant entered their house and attacked her. He said his son Ritik tried to stop the assailant but he attacked on his hand and ran away.

Muni Ram, husband of the deceased, was working in the factory at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took custody of the body and sent it to hospital for post-mortem examination.

ASP Harshit Goel, along with Inspector Ved Pal, SHO Sanoli, and an FSL team led by Forensic Expert Dr Neelam Arya, reached the spot and collected samples.

SP Bhupender Singh said the police solved the blind murder within 45 minutes and detained the main accused, identified as Ritik, the son of the deceased’s brother-in-law. The accused reportedly made up the story of robbery and said that a masked man entered their house and murdered his aunt, the SP added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder is a fallout of a personal enmity, the SP said.

Further investigation into the matter is under way, he added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts