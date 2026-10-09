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Home / Haryana / 550 bags of illegally transported urea seized from truck in Haryana's Ladwa

550 bags of illegally transported urea seized from truck in Haryana's Ladwa

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:19 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The truck driver in custody of the Kurukshetra police.
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The Kurukshetra police have seized 550 bags of illegally transported urea loaded from a truck in Ladwa and also arrested the driver.

The arrested driver was identified as Gulzar Singh, a resident of Kaithal.

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As per the police, following a tip-off that a truck was transporting urea stock illegally from Punjab to Yamunanagar on October 3, the truck was stopped in the Ladwa area.

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On inspecting the truck—after partially shifting the tarpaulin secured by ropes—yellow-coloured bags of urea were found loaded inside. When the truck driver, Gulzar Singh, was asked to produce bills, transportation-related documents related to urea, he failed to present any such paperwork or provide a satisfactory explanation.

The Quality Control Inspector (Kurukshetra) of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department was informed about the presence of urea bags in the truck. Quality Control Inspector Shishpal conducted an inspection, and collected samples of the urea. A total of 550 bags of urea fertiliser were found in the truck.

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Following a complaint received from the Quality Control Inspector Shishpal, a case was registered at the Ladwa police station and later the driver was arrested. As per the police, further investigation was underway and the remaining accused involved in the illegal transportation of the urea would be arrested soon.

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