550 get challans for drunk driving in Gurugram in October

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 1

There has been a rise in the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol in the city. On an average, 40 to 45 challans are being issued daily for drunken driving, while earlier the numbers were 25 to 30 per day.

Keeping in view the situation, the traffic police also became active at night to prevent road accidents, and started taking strict action against the drunken drivers. DCP (traffic) Virendra Vij said earlier, blockades were being set up to keep checks on the violators. During this period, 25 to 30 drivers were guilty. Subsequently, the number of blockades was increased to 15 by this week, during which 45 to 50 drivers were issued challans.

“In the month of September, 528 challans were issued against those driving under the influence of alcohol, while 550 challans were issued in October. This year, a total of 3,860 challans have been issued to the ones driving under the influence of alcohol. We are taking action against the violators,” said DCP Vij.

#Gurugram