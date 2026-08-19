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Home / Haryana / 56 units collected at blood donation camp in Kurukshetra

56 units collected at blood donation camp in Kurukshetra

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:12 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with the Heart Help Foundation, organised a blood donation camp at the IMS Computer Lab.

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The chief guest, KU Registrar Virender Pal, encouraged the blood donors and appreciated their spirit of service. He said that blood donation is a noble service to humanity, as there is no artificial substitute for blood and its availability depends entirely on voluntary donors.

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He said that a single blood donor can help save the lives of up to three people. The registrar urged the students and employees of the university to participate actively in similar social and public welfare initiatives in the future.

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IMS director Dr Siddharth S Bhardwaj said that the university is making continuous efforts not only for the holistic development of students but also to inculcate a strong sense of social responsibility among them.

Students, teachers and employees of the university participated enthusiastically in the camp and donated blood voluntarily. A total of 56 units of blood were collected during the three-hour camp.

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