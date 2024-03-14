562 challans issued in Faridabad

Faridabad, March 13
The police on Wednesday issued challans against 562 vehicles and imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on the offenders.
DCP Traffic Usha Devi said 347 challans were issued to vehicles plying without the registration number plate and 168 for non-pattern number plate. Besides, 47 challans were issued to motorists for using black films.
She said under its special drives to curb the violations of the traffic rules in the city and the district, the police were also issuing online challans on the basis of CCTV footage and 306 such challans were issued on Tuesday, the DCP added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...