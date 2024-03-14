562 challans issued in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 13

The police on Wednesday issued challans against 562 vehicles and imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on the offenders.

DCP Traffic Usha Devi said 347 challans were issued to vehicles plying without the registration number plate and 168 for non-pattern number plate. Besides, 47 challans were issued to motorists for using black films.

She said under its special drives to curb the violations of the traffic rules in the city and the district, the police were also issuing online challans on the basis of CCTV footage and 306 such challans were issued on Tuesday, the DCP added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad