577.46 lakh quintals of paddy procured

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

The procurement of paddy and bajra has commenced smoothly during the current kharif marketing season. As per the official data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, 577.46 lakh quintals of basmati and non-basmati paddy have been procured so far. By October 24, 2023, 40.84 lakh quintals of bajra have been procured.

Furthermore, the procurement of paddy this year has exceeded the previous year by 17 lakh quintals. The minimum support price (MSP) for common paddy this year is fixed at Rs 2,183 per quintal, while the MSP for Grade-A paddy is Rs 2,203 per quintal. In 2022-23, the MSP for common paddy was Rs 2040, and for Grade-A paddy, it was Rs 2060.

During the 2022-23 season, a total of 945.68 lakh quintals of paddy were procured.

Similarly, 40.84 lakh quintals of millet have been procured, out of which 36.34 lakh quintals of millet have been lifted. In 2022-23, 19.94 lakh quintals of millet arrived in the mandis, while this year, 40.84 lakh quintals of millet have been procured so far, which is double compared to the previous year.