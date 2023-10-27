577.46 lakh quintals of paddy procured

Chandigarh, October 26
The procurement of paddy and bajra has commenced smoothly during the current kharif marketing season. As per the official data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, 577.46 lakh quintals of basmati and non-basmati paddy have been procured so far. By October 24, 2023, 40.84 lakh quintals of bajra have been procured.
Furthermore, the procurement of paddy this year has exceeded the previous year by 17 lakh quintals. The minimum support price (MSP) for common paddy this year is fixed at Rs 2,183 per quintal, while the MSP for Grade-A paddy is Rs 2,203 per quintal. In 2022-23, the MSP for common paddy was Rs 2040, and for Grade-A paddy, it was Rs 2060.
During the 2022-23 season, a total of 945.68 lakh quintals of paddy were procured.
Similarly, 40.84 lakh quintals of millet have been procured, out of which 36.34 lakh quintals of millet have been lifted. In 2022-23, 19.94 lakh quintals of millet arrived in the mandis, while this year, 40.84 lakh quintals of millet have been procured so far, which is double compared to the previous year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...