Rs 57L each for family of deceased home guards

Gurugram, August 1

The Haryana Police have announced financial aid of Rs 57 lakh each to the family of two home guards who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the communal violence in Nuh district yesterday. As per an official statement of the Gurugram police, home guards Neeraj and Gursev were deployed from Gurugram to Nuh in the wake of communal disturbance.

“Haryana Police stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. While no amount can compensate for the loss of a loved one, the bereaved families will be provided with Rs 57 Lakh each and all support by Haryana Police,” read the statement.

