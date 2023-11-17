58.36L MT of paddy, 3.9L MT millet procured

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

The Haryana Government has disbursed Rs 12,490 crore to farmers for the procurement of paddy and Rs 805 crore for millet amid the Kharif procurement season (2023–24).

The entire procurement process for Kharif crops in the state has been successfully carried out without any hassle, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Government of India has reportedly set a target of procuring 2.5 lakh MT of millet, including 1.5 lakh MT for the public distribution system in the central pool and 1 lakh MT for the PM Poshan. It has also planned to procure 60 lakh MT of paddy at the minimum support price of Rs 2,203 per quintal.

For this Kharif procurement season in the state, 239 mandis were set up for paddy, 90 for millet and 19 for maize.

As of November 15, approximately 58.36 lakh MT of paddy have been procured by different agencies from 2,82,646 farmers. Likewise, 3.9 lakh MT of millet have been procured from 1,30,982 tillers.

At the instance of the state government, the Government of India has set the procurement period for paddy and millet crops in Haryana during the Kharif season, spanning from September 25 to November 15.