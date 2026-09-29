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Home / Haryana / 59% of mismatched crop area in Haryana awaits verification on portal

59% of mismatched crop area in Haryana awaits verification on portal

Only 9.14 lakh acres of 22.35 lakh acres verified so far

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Nearly 59% of the crop area found mismatched on Haryana’s Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal is still awaiting verification, raising concerns over possible delays in paddy procurement for registered farmers.

According to data available till 7 pm on Monday, farmers across the state had registered kharif crops on around 57 lakh acres, including 23 lakh acres under parmal varieties of paddy. Of the 22.35 lakh acres found mismatched, verification has been completed for only about 9.14 lakh acres, leaving nearly 13.20 lakh acres pending.

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Thus, only around 41% of the mismatched area has been verified so far, while 59% remains pending. Paddy procurement is scheduled to begin on September 29.

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Registration on the MFMB portal is mandatory for farmers seeking to sell their produce at the minimum support price (MSP) in grain markets. The slow pace of verification could create difficulties for farmers whose crop and area details remain unresolved.

Sources said the government had planned a digital crop survey last year, but it could not be fully implemented due to a shortage of patwaris. The Revenue Department subsequently conducted girdawari. This year, digital crop verification was made mandatory, but the strike by patwaris and kanungos in August affected the exercise.

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An official of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said officials of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments were now working jointly to complete verification and ensure that farmers did not face difficulties.

Sirsa has the highest mismatched area at around 3 lakh acres, of which 78,158 acres have been verified, leaving about 2.27 lakh acres pending. In Hisar, nearly 88,000 acres of the 1.58 lakh mismatched acres remain unverified.

Mahendragarh has around 74,000 acres pending out of 1.37 lakh acres, while Bhiwani has 1.83 lakh acres pending against 2.87 lakh acres. Yamunanagar has around 64,000 acres pending out of 1.15 lakh acres.

In the major paddy belt, Panipat has nearly 22,000 acres pending out of 46,600 mismatched acres, while Sonepat has around 27,000 acres pending against 64,000 acres.

In Karnal, around 50,000 of the 62,771 mismatched acres have been verified. Kaithal has around 9,700 acres pending out of 35,000 acres, while Kurukshetra has verified nearly 47,000 of 56,000 mismatched acres.

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