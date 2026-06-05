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Home / Haryana / 5G-run ration machines trigger delays, thousands in Haryana's Sirsa go without May quota

5G-run ration machines trigger delays, thousands in Haryana's Sirsa go without May quota

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:17 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Beneficiaries queue up outside a ration depot at Odhan in Sirsa.
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The rollout of new 5G-enabled e-POS machines in Haryana’s public distribution system has led to major disruptions in ration distribution, leaving a large number of beneficiaries without their May foodgrain quota due to technical glitches and server issues.

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The state government has introduced the new machines across ration depots under a multi-crore procurement project. However, the delays in the delivery of machines and frequent server failures have affected ration distribution in several districts, including Sirsa.

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In Sirsa’s Odhan sub-centre, which covers 25 villages, only 50 per cent of beneficiaries have reportedly received their May ration so far. The remaining cardholders have been visiting depots repeatedly over the past several days but returned empty-handed because of the technical problems.

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The situation became particularly tense on May 31, the last day of the month, when long queues were seen outside the ration depots till late at night. Many beneficiaries feared they would lose their entitlement once June began. However, even five days into June, there has been no visible improvement in the situation.

The problems were not limited to Odhan. In the Kalanwali area, new e-POS machines were supplied to 82 ration depots on May 26. According to the depot operators, the server issues persisted from the afternoon of May 29 until the evening of May 30, severely affecting distribution. As a result, large crowds gathered the at depots on May 31, with several centres continuing distribution until nearly 9 pm.

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Fair price shop dealers said the new machines had been plagued by connectivity and server-related problems. They claimed that the authentication process had become slower, with each beneficiary taking five to seven minutes to complete the transaction. The depot operators said a ration card holder was often required to provide thumb impressions three times during the process, causing delays and long queues.

Shishpal Godara, Haryana president of the All-India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, said nearly 30 per cent of the state’s ration beneficiaries were still awaiting their May quota. He demanded that the ration distribution process be simplified and that the beneficiaries who missed out in May should receive both May and June rations together this month.

Meanwhile, Assistant Food Supply Officer (AFSO) Sandeep Kumar acknowledged the server issues and said efforts were underway to resolve the issues. He promised that the beneficiaries who could not receive their ration in May would be provided their pending quota along with that of June after approval from the higher authorities.

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