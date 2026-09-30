5K vehicles challaned in Yamunanagar in September, Rs 1.41 crore fine imposed

Over 5,100 vehicles were challaned and fines to the tune of Rs 1.41 crore was imposed in Yamunanagar this month. The Regional Transport Authority, Yamunanagar, has issued challans to 207 vehicles and imposed fines amounting to Rs 82.38 lakh this month so far, while the Police Department has issued challans amounting to Rs 59.20 lakh against 4,921 vehicles.

The information was given by officials of the departments concerned during a meeting of the Road Safety Committee held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Preeti at the district secretariat here.

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Necessary guidelines were issued to the officials concerned to reduce road accidents and save lives.

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The DC directed officials to take necessary steps to prevent road accidents and to ensure no negligence in road safety measures. She emphasised that road signs should be placed in places where they were easily visible to passers-by. “Accident-prone spots should be identified and necessary repairs should be carried out to reduce road accidents. Traffic signs, speed breakers, reflectors, road markings, and streetlights should be properly maintained,” the DC added.

She directed officials to prioritise the resolution of problems related to damaged roads and traffic management. In addition to raising awareness among drivers over traffic rules, action should also be taken against those who violated traffic rules.

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“Action should be taken against persons indulging in rash driving, overspeeding, riding without helmets and driving without seat belts, and using mobile phones while driving,” said the DC.

She added that as the fog season was about to begin, accident-prone spots should be inspected. “Officials of the departments concerned should ensure adequate road safety measures near schools, educational institutions, and other public places,” the DC said.

She directed the officials to regularly review all road safety-related work and ensure that pending tasks were completed within the stipulated timeframe. The DC instructed officials to ensure tractor-trailers are fitted with reflectors before the fog season begins, and that vehicles without number plates should be challaned and confiscated.

She also directed that private school buses should be checked regularly under the Safe Vehicle Policy.