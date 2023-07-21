 5th Chintels tower declared unsafe, three deteriorating : The Tribune India

  Haryana
Tower H of the Chintels Paradiso.



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 20

Yet another tower of the Chintels Paradiso Society has been declared unsafe by the IIT Delhi Committee.

While the Gurugram administration is yet to make the committee’s inspection report of three towers received yesterday public, highly paced sources revealed that it was tower H, housing around 12 families, which was unsafe, while towers B and C are facing deterioration, but not inhabitable as of now. With this, five towers of the society are unsafe, while three are slowly deteriorating, requiring constant vigilance.

Prior to Tower H, Tower D, which partially collapsed in 2022 killing two persons, Tower E , F and G have been declared unsafe and are evacuated. Towers A, B and C are still not inhabitable and like in case of tower A, the IIT has recommended the annual inspection of towers B and C. Now, the inspection report of tower J is awaited.

“We were kind of expecting this, as all five towers declared unsafe have been constructed by the same agency. We shall follow the protocols and after sharing the report with the builder and residents, get tower H also vacated,” said a senior official. The RWA has still not been given a copy of the report and is awaiting the same.

The residents of Tower H, too, will be presented the same compensation offer which involves payment Rs 6,500 per sqft and refunding the stamp duty along with the cost of the renovated interiors. The builder shall be paying the shifting charges and rent to residents till the settlement of the compensation. The builder had initially given two options to residents, the second one being the reconstruction of the flats after taking some minimal money from residents, but getting no taker for it so far, has withdrawn it.

“We will be sending the report to residents soon along with interior evaluation reports of other towers declared unsafe,” said DC Nishant Yadav. Meanwhile, the administration is getting unsafe towers inspected by the Central Building Research Institute to decide on the demolition of these.

