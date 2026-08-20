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Home / Haryana / 6.43 kg opium seized, 3 arrested in Yamunanagar

6.43 kg opium seized, 3 arrested in Yamunanagar

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:02 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody.
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A team of CIA-II of Yamunanagar district police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with recovery of 6 kg and 430 grams of opium worth about Rs 32 lakh.

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Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman said the accused had been identified as Kamal Bahadur of Nepal, Rajesh Rawat of Uttarakhand and Yashpal alias Ravi of Pehowa town of Kurukshetra district.

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He said they were produced before a district court in Jagadhri on Wednesday and the court sent them to seven days police custody.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajat Gulia said the in-charge of CIA-II Rakesh Kumar received a tip-off that some people would be traveling via Kail bypass of Yamunanagar district carrying narcotics in a car.

He said based on this information, a team consisting of Sub-Inspector Sandeep, ASI Yogesh, Sunil, Head Constable Vijay, Vikas, and Sanjay was formed and the team immediately arrived at the spot and seized the car.

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“There were two persons inside the car and they were identified as Kamal Bahadur of Nepal and Rajesh Rawat of Uttarakhand. Upon searching, 3 kg and 280 grams of opium was recovered from Kamal Bahadur’s bag, and 3 kg and 150 grams of opium was recovered from Rajesh Rawat’s bag. The total weight of the opium was 6 kg and 430 grams,” said Gulia. The DSP said the value of the seized opium was about Rs 32 lakh.

He said upon rigorous questioning, the accused revealed that they were to deliver the opium to Yashpal alias Ravi of Pehowa town of Kurukshetra district. “The team immediately took action and arrested Yashpal,” said Gulia.

He said a case was registered against the accused under NDPS Act.

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