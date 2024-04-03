6.9 kg opium plants seized in Sirsa, 2 held

Sirsa, April 2
Under a special campaign against drugs, the Ellenabad police seized 6.9-kg opium plants from the cremation ground of Mamera Kalan village here. Two individuals residing in a house at the cremation ground have been arrested in this regard.
Sirsa Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said the arrested accused have been identified as Baba Brahmagiri and Roshan, alias Bakhu Ram, of the same village.
He said they received a tip-off that the accused had been cultivating opium inside their house at the cremation ground.
SP Bhushan said upon receiving the information, a police team from Ellenabad raided the spot and seized the opium plants. Both the accused were apprehended on the spot and would be presented in a court.
A probe has been initiated against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Ellenabad police station, he added.
