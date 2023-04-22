6 automated testing stations soon, will help cut pollution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The Haryana Government is establishing six automated testing stations (ATS) in the state, which will help in reducing air pollution and improving overall sustainability of transportation. This was stated at the meeting convened by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to review the enforcement of the ban on old vehicles and the mandatory use of anti-smog guns here today.

The Chief Secretary said automated testing equipment could test vehicles more quickly and accurately than manual testing, saving time and reducing the cost of testing.

It was mentioned at the meeting that in compliance with the orders of the NGT, a drive was launched in Gurugram and Faridabad where as many as 2,411 petrol vehicles older than 15 years had been impounded and 354 had been deregistered as on March 1, 2023. As many as 1,121 diesel vehicles older than 10 years were impounded and 1,565 deregistered.

Kaushal directed the DCs of Faridabad and Gurugram to assess the gap of anti-smog guns and submit its report with in a month. Besides this, the officials of Gurugram and Faridabad ensure that all construction and demolition projects must deploy and ensure effective use of adequate number of anti-smog guns, in proportion to the total area of construction for the project.

At least one anti-smog gun should be deployed for a total construction area between 5000-10000 sq m, at least two for a total construction area between 10001-15000 sq m, at least three for a total construction area between 15001-20000 sq m and at least four for a total construction area above 20,000 sq m, he added.