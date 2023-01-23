6 booked for duping man of Rs 78 lakh in Karnal

Karnal, January 22
The Assandh police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 78.73 lakh on the promise of sending his brother to the USA for learning more about dairy farming and learning new technologies. The complainant also accused them of demanding Rs 1 crore extortion money by holding his brother Pardeep Kumar hostage abroad.
The family alleged the accused were jointly running this racket and extorting money from people on the promise of sending them abroad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway