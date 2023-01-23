6 booked for duping man of Rs 78 lakh in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 22

The Assandh police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 78.73 lakh on the promise of sending his brother to the USA for learning more about dairy farming and learning new technologies. The complainant also accused them of demanding Rs 1 crore extortion money by holding his brother Pardeep Kumar hostage abroad.

The family alleged the accused were jointly running this racket and extorting money from people on the promise of sending them abroad.