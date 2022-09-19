6 booked for illegal mining in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 18

The Nuh police on Sunday booked six persons for allegedly indulging in illegal mining of stones at Kharak Jalalpur village in the Tauru area here.

A case under the Mines and Minerals Act and the IPC has been registered against them at the Tauru police station, but no arrest has been made so far.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said, “Following a tip-off, we visited the spot and saw some persons extracting stones. A tractor was also parked there. The accused managed to flee, leaving behind the vehicle. We have identified the accused and booked them.”

#gurugram #illegal mining #Nuh