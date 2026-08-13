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Home / Haryana / 6 cows die after feeding on urea-mixed fodder at gaushala in Hisar village

6 cows die after feeding on urea-mixed fodder at gaushala in Hisar village

The gaushala houses around 600 cows and bulls

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:22 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Following the incident, Agroha Police registered a case against an unidentified person under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
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Six cows died and three others fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming fodder mixed with urea fertiliser at Kamalgiri Gaushala in Kuleri village of Agroha in Hisar district.

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The incident came to light when gaushala employees and committee members went to the enclosure to serve the evening fodder. They were shocked to find six cows lying dead, while three others were found writhing in pain.

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The gaushala houses around 600 cows and bulls. According to gaushala officials, a large number of villagers had visited the facility in the morning as part of religious observances and fed the animals jaggery and porridge.

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Gaushala committee president Satender Kumar said that after the deaths, employees checked the fodder storage area and found urea mixed with the feed. The management suspects that an unidentified person deliberately contaminated the fodder with urea.

Following the incident, Agroha police registered a case against an unidentified person under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on Satender Kumar’s complaint.

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