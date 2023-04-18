6-day flood rescue training begins at Brahma Sarovar

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 17

Speaking on the inaugural day of the six-day state-level flood rescue training programme at Brahma Sarovar, Kurukshetra, Ambala Division Commissioner Renu Phulia said saving someone’s life when disaster strikes is the biggest service to the society.

The programme was organised by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, and the district administration.

As many as 120 employees of different departments from across the state have reached to participate in the programme.

The Divisional Commissioner said, “The trainees are being made aware of various ways to save lives during floods. In the coming years, female employees will also be invited to participate in the training programme.”

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said during the camp, the employees will be taught how to provide assistance during earthquakes. The District Red Cross Society will also provide first-aid training.