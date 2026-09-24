6 dead, 10 injured as tractor-trailer carrying devotees overturns in Kurukshetra

At least six people were killed and nearly 10 were injured after the tractor-trailer they were travelling in overturned near Pindarsi village in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

The victims were on their way to pay obeisance at Bagar Dham in Rajasthan.

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The deceased included Leela Devi (50), Bala Devi (50), Bohti Devi (60), Anjali (28), Sirat (1), and a six-year-old boy. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital and a private hospital. The victims belonged to Kalal Majra village, with the majority of them belonging to the same family.

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The victims were brought to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Civil Hospital.

Deepa, a neighbour of the deceased, said, “The victims had left around 1.30 pm. We received a call that the tractor-trailer they were travelling in had overturned and that they had all suffered injuries. Soon after receiving the information, we reached the hospital and were informed that four of them had died, while the remaining victims were undergoing treatment.”

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It is suspected that the incident occurred when the driver attempted to overtake a trailer carrying paddy straw (parali).

SHO Traffic Inspector Ram Karan said, “The victims were on their way from Kurukshetra to Bagar when their tractor-trailer overturned here. With the help of the ERV, local residents and ambulances, the victims were rushed to the hospital. The trailer has been removed from the road. We have been told that the tractor-trailer driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and, meanwhile, lost control of the vehicle. However, the exact reason behind the accident will be ascertained during further investigation. Traffic has been restored.”

The on-duty doctor at the LNJP Hospital, Dr Upender, said, “Nearly 15 accident victims were brought to the civil hospital, and some of them are in critical condition. The victims are undergoing treatment.”