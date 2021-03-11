6 die, 17 injured in road mishap in Haryana’s Jind

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 24

Six persons were killed while 17 others seriously injured in a head on collsion between a pick-up vehicle and a truck on the Jind-Kaithal highway on Tuesday.

According to sources, a pick-up vehicle carrying 23 persons belonging to one family was returning after performing rituals of a dead person from Haridwar while it hit a truck going towards Kaithal.

The two vehicles collided head on near the Milk Plant in Kandela village of the Jind district, the police said.

The victims have been identified as Channi Devi, 45, Shishpal, 39, Ankush, 19, Dhanna, 70, and Surji Devi, 65, all belonging to the Narnaul district.

The injured have been sent to the civil hospital in Jind and PGIMS, Rohtak, said police.