6 die in Sirsa mishap

Hisar, January 8
Six persons, including three women, were killed when their car rammed into a tree along a road near Shergarh village in Sirsa district today.
Four of the six deceased have been identified as Darshna Devi, Guddi Devi, Chanderkala and Subhash, who were all residents of Rajasthan. Sources said they were on their way to Hisar from Rajasthan to offer condolences on the demise of a relative when the incident occurred in the afternoon. It appeared that the driver lost control over the vehicle, which led to the mishap, said a police official.
The police rushed to the spot on getting the information. Reports said five of the occupants of the car died on the spot while another person died on the way to hospital.
