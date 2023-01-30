6 exclusive NDPS courts set up

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has set up six exclusive fast track Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) courts in the state to try drug cases. According to a notification issued by TVSN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Administration of Justice Department, the courts have been set up at district headquarters of Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat. Additional Sessions Judges have been appointed at the special courts, the notification added. TNS
Jaihind Sena activists held
Rohtak: Activists of the Jaihind Sena carrying black flags in their hands were taken into the custody by the police at the Makrauli toll plaza on the Rohtak-Panipat highway here on Sunday. They were going to Gohana to resist ‘wrong’ policies of the state government during a rally scheduled to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah there. The youths started raising anti-government slogans when the police did not let them cross the toll plaza.
