6-foot python found inside canter truck in Faridabad

A six-foot-long python was found inside an Eicher canter truck at a CNG pump in Pali village, Faridabad, triggering panic among people at the spot.

The incident came to light when the driver stopped at the CNG pump and opened the bonnet to clean the engine. He was startled to find the python coiled around the wires.

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The Canter driver said the vehicle had been parked at the CNG pump overnight and suspected that the python had crawled into the bonnet during that time.

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A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the python wrapped around the canter truck. After the reptile was brought out, some locals tied it with a rope. The video also shows a man dragging the python along the road before it was released into the Aravalli forest area opposite the CNG pump.

After the python was released, the canter driver drove away from the spot.

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Forest officials said they had received a report about a python being found inside a canter truck. The incident took place at a CNG pump in Pali village.