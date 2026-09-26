6 get life term for 2022 Kaithal murder

The Additional Sessions Court, Kaithal, has convicted nine persons in a 2022 murder and assault case arising from a dispute over a piece of land in Deeg village. Six of the convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Nandita Kaushik awarded life imprisonment to Dhanpat, Ankit, Balinder, Rajiv, Kanwarbhan and Amit after convicting them under Section 302, IPC, for the murder of Ankit. Each was also fined Rs 1.50 lakh, with the amount to be paid as compensation to the deceased’s family.

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The court also convicted Jagdev, Vikas and Sultan in the connected assault case. They were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment under Sections 326 and 307 of the IPC and fined Rs 71,000 each. — TNS