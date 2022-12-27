6 held for duping credit cardholders

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 26

With the arrest of six persons, the police have busted a gang that was allegedly involved in duping credit cardholders of HDFC Bank. The police said 10 mobile phones and a tablet had been seized from them. The accused were identified as Sandeep Saini, Mukesh, Sunil Saini, Pritam and Sushil who were arrested from a hotel on the Mehrauli-Gurugram road on Saturday night. The accused were running the racket from hotels, which they would change regularly, the police claimed.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), said the accused had created a fake website whose interface was similar to the website of HDFC Bank. “They were targeting only credit cardholders of HDFC Bank. A link to redeem bonus points was sent to the target. On clicking the link, the cardholder was asked his card details. After collecting the details, the fraudsters would transfer money from the target’s account to their account and then withdraw it from an ATM. All accused are in three-day police remand, and we will nab other gang members soon,” he added.