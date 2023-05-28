6 held in Palwal for betting on IPL matches

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 27

A team of the crime branch has arrested six persons for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from a house in Sekhupura colony here.

Those held have been identified as Surender of Ratipur village, Gulshan of Antoha village, Rohit, Navneet of Gandhi Ashram, Shiv Karan and Vaibhav, the police said.

The police seized Rs 53,440 in cash, 18 mobile phones, two laptops, one tablet, three mobile chargers, three laptop chargers, two LCDs and a line box from the spot.

A case under Sections 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and 13-A-3/5-67 of the Gambling Act has been registered.