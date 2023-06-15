6 held with pistols, 12 cartridges

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 14

A team of the special cell of the district police arrested six persons and seized two pistols and 12 cartridges from two of the accused. The team also seized three cars from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Vinod, Mohit, Amit Kumar, Bhupesh Bakshi, all residents of Yamunanagar; Anuj of Kaithal and Mandeep Kumar of Jagadhri.

DSP Kanwaljit Singh said all six accused were produced in the district courts in Jagadhri on Wednesday, where Mohit and Vinod were sent to one-day police remand and the remaining accused to judicial custody.

He added that the police also recovered three cars from the accused. A case was registered under Section 120-B of the IPC and the Arms Act at the City police station in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.