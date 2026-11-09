6 Hisar residents burnt alive as car catches fire in UP’s Muzaffarnagar    

Six people were burnt alive as their car caught fire following a collision with an electric pole along the Shamli highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said.

“Police, along with fire brigade, reached the site and started rescue,” SP (Rural) Akshay Sanjay told reporters.

"The occupants were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead," he added.

The deceased have not yet been identified, and efforts are under way to establish their identities and inform their families, the officer said.

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The victims were travelling from Hisar in Haryana to Haridwar when the accident occurred, according to initial information cited by the police.

Locals said the occupants were trapped inside the car after it caught fire.