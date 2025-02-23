6 Jindal Global University students booked for ragging

The Rai police have booked six students of Jindal Global University (JGU) for allegedly ragging and beating up a second-year student.

In his complaint to the police, Pravesh Kumar, a second-year student of BA (criminology), said around 8.30 pm on February 20, he was in his friend’s room when the accused — Vihan Paliwal, Piyush Jakhar, Kanishk Sihag, Prashant Sharma, Adhir and Aasim — along with five to seven people reached there and started ragging him.

As he opposed them, they allegedly hit him on the head with a steel bottle and also beat him up with a belt. They also tried to strangle him with a silver chain that he was wearing. They allegedly recorded the entire incident and threatened to make the video viral on social media. They also broke his mobile phone. The police said they had registered an FIR and begun investigating the matter.

In another incident, a third-year LLB student was beaten up near the cricket ground on the university campus on late Friday night. Kanishk Singh, a resident of Patna, in his complaint to the Rai police, accused another student, Abhgyan Rana, of punching him on the nose in an inebriated state. Kanishk was admitted to a private hospital in Sonepat. The Rai police booked the accused.

“Two separate FIRs have been registered and investigation into both the cases is under way. No accused has been arrested in both cases so far,” said Rai SHO Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Kumar.

A spokesperson for the university said they would fully cooperate with the police which were investigating the two cases.