6 killed, 17 injured in Jind road mishap

Hisar, May 24
Six persons were killed, while 17 seriously injured in a head-on collision between a pick-up vehicle and a truck on the Jind-Kaithal highway in Jind district today.
According to sources, the pick-up vehicle was carrying 23 persons of a family who were returning from Hardwar after performing rituals of a deceased relative. The vehicle hit a truck going towards Kaithal.
The vehicles collided near the milk plant at Kandela village in Jind district, cops said.
The victims were identified as Channi Devi, 45; Shishpal, 39; Ankush, 19; Dhanna, 70; and Surji Devi, 65; all belonging to Narnaund town in Hisar district.
The injured were sent to the Civil Hospital in Jind and the PGI, Rohtak. The police said a case of rash and negligent driving causing death had been registered against the truck driver, who is at large.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested
Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region
ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed
It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...