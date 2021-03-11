6 killed, 17 injured in Jind road mishap

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 24

Six persons were killed, while 17 seriously injured in a head-on collision between a pick-up vehicle and a truck on the Jind-Kaithal highway in Jind district today.

According to sources, the pick-up vehicle was carrying 23 persons of a family who were returning from Hardwar after performing rituals of a deceased relative. The vehicle hit a truck going towards Kaithal.

The vehicles collided near the milk plant at Kandela village in Jind district, cops said.

The victims were identified as Channi Devi, 45; Shishpal, 39; Ankush, 19; Dhanna, 70; and Surji Devi, 65; all belonging to Narnaund town in Hisar district.

The injured were sent to the Civil Hospital in Jind and the PGI, Rohtak. The police said a case of rash and negligent driving causing death had been registered against the truck driver, who is at large.