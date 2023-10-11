6 killed as car rams into truck in Haryana's Bhiwani

Chandigarh, October 11
A car rammed into a stationary truck on the Bhiwani-Behal road in Haryana's Bhiwani district, leaving six people dead, police said on Wednesday.
The accident took place on Tuesday night.
"In the incident, five youths were killed while a truck helper who was also standing there got hit and died," SHO of Behal police station in Bhiwani, Sumit Sheoran, said over phone.
He said the driver of the truck had not put any indicator on to warn motorists that the heavy vehicle was stationary.
While four died at the accident spot, two died on way to hospital.
