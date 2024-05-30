6 land in police net for duping man of Rs 1.1 crore

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 29

The police have arrested six persons for duping a man of Rs 1.1 crore on the pretext of investment in the share market.

The accused were identified as Akash Parveen (35), Vishal Ramesh (26), Anshul Nanda (19), Prashant Bablu (20), T Badrinath (24) and Shiva Prasad (25).

The accused were arrested after a resident of Sector 81 filed a fraud complaint with the police. The complainant told the police that he was lured to invest in the share market through a link posted on Facebook.

The complainant said after clicking the link, he was added to a group, where he was asked to invest in the share market. He said he was told that other members of the group had earned huge profits in a short period of time.

According to the police, the victim, who got lured with offers and initial profits, was made to invest an amount of Rs 1,09,87,987 in a couple of weeks.

The complainant came to know about the fraud when he found that there was no response in the group after the investment.

The victim told the police that he dialled cell numbers of all those persons who were in touch with him, but to no avail.

The accused were nabbed from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with the help of technical surveillance and other inputs.

Seven mobile phones, an Internet dongle and 4,394 SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

The police said all cybercrimes can be reported at 1930 or https:// cybercrime.gov.in.as. They said this may help freeze the bank accounts of criminals and get the money back in the victim’s account.

