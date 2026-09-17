6 men get rigorous imprisonment for life for murdering Sonepat youth

The court of Additional and District Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh on Wednesday awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to six men in a murder case registered by the Kharkhoda police in 2017.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on each convict.

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One of the convicts was a juvenile at the time of the crime.

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The matter was reported to the Kharkhoda police on December 7, 2017.

Dinesh, 24, of Barona village was kidnapped by the six men, who came in a Scorpio vehicle, on the night of December 6. The men shot at Kamla, Dinesh’s mother, as she tried to save him.

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Kamla, in her complaint to the police, said Dinesh was sleeping at home when the six men came in a Scorpio vehicle and kidnapped him. As she tried to save her son, the men shot at her.

The kidnappers took Dinesh to the village bus stop and shot him dead before fleeing the spot.

The Kharkhoda police registered a case and arrested Madan, Pankaj, Lalit, Vikas and Vikas, besides the juvenile.