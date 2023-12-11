6 middle schools demerged in Haryana as student count crosses 20

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, December 10

The Department of Elementary Education has de-merged six government middle schools in Rewari, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Bhiwani districts as the student strength there has increased to over 20.

On revival course The demerged government middle schools are located at Biharipur (Rewari), Birhera (Gurugram), Gholpura (Karnal), Masana (Kurukshetra), Ladiyanwali and Bijlana Bass (Bhiwani).

A decision to this effect was taken keeping in view the demands of the respective gram panchayat and the reports by the District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) concerned about the increase in enrolments in those schools, sources said.

“The schools have been demerged on the condition that you will ensure that they meet all criteria. You will also ensure further rise in enrolments in future,” Additional Director of the department told the DEEOs in a communiqué sent to them on Friday.

Sources said the department ordered the merger of these schools with nearby ones in August 2022 on the ground of having less than 20 enrolments at that time.

“The shortage of teachers was a major reason behind the merger of government schools having less than 20 students. The exercise aimed at providing requisite number of teachers in schools and ensuring optimum utilisation of human resources and infrastructure as part of the rationalisation policy,” said an official of the Education Department.

Confirming the demerging, Virender Singh, DEEO, Rewari, said the case for the purpose was sent to the higher authorities over two months ago. “The Biharipur school has 23 enrolments now,” he added.

