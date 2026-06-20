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Home / Haryana / 6-month wait for ultrasound at Rewari Civil Hospital miffs Vidhan Sabha panel

6-month wait for ultrasound at Rewari Civil Hospital miffs Vidhan Sabha panel

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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The Vidhan Sabha committee at the Rewari Civil Hospital on Friday.
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The Chairman of the state Assembly’s Education, Technical, Vocational and Medical Education and Health Services Committee has expressed displeasure on a six-month waiting period for an ultrasound examination at the Civil Hospital. “Such a long wait is unacceptable. The authorities must ensure timely testing,” said committee Chairman-cum-Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav during an inspection on Friday.

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A team of the Vidhan Sabha Committee led by Yadav and comprising Bawal MLA Dr Krishan Kumar, Hodal MLA Harender Singh, Meham MLA Balram Dangi and Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar also inspected Indira Gandhi University at Meerpur, and Government Girls College.

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The Civil Hospital’s Principal Medical Officer, Dr Surender Yadav, said the foot overbridge (FOB) connecting the hospital and the Trauma Centre had not been opened due to the damaged roof of the FOB.

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The DC, Abhishek Meena , summoned the PWD (B&R) Executive Engineer and directed him to get the roof repaired within a week.

The committee Chairman suggested that the drug de-addiction centre should also be located in the new building, while the Bawal MLA said the mortuary should be built near the gate of the new building.

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MLA Dangi said most tests should be conducted at the hospital. MLA Harender Singh said the hospital must have a full stock of medicines.

While inspecting Indira Gandhi University, the committee Chairman said the university should be run in accordance with UGC guidelines. “Biometric attendance should be made mandatory for all employees,” he said.

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