6 more ‘special days’ at govt offices in 2024

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

The Haryana Government has incorporated six additional special days to be observed in public offices across the state for the upcoming year 2024. The update comes as a partial modification to a previous notification of December 22, 2022.

Alongside the already designated 14 special days in the new additions are Sant Ladunath Jayanti on March 12, Hasan Khan Mewati Shaheedi Diwas on March 15, Veer Banda Bairagi Balidan Diwas on June 9, Lakhi Shah Banjara Jayanti on July 4, Baba Makhan Shah Jayanti on July 7 and Namdev Jayanti on November 12. The state government has emphasised on the importance of honouring these days in public offices and has called on departments to ensure their observance.