6 nabbed with Rs1-cr marijuana

Our Coresspondent

Gurugram, March 29

A joint team of the Anti-narcotics Cell and the CIA, Tauru, today arrested six alleged drug smugglers who were carrying marijuana by hiding the contraband in 32 plastic bags under rice straw.

The consignment was hidden in a truck headed from Andhra Pradesh to Tauru. Cops recovered 956 kg and 750 gm of ganja along with the truck. The market value of the marijuana was around Rs 1 crore, said the police.

An FIR was registered at the Nuh Sadar police station and the police are questioning the accused in this regard.