6 nabbed with Rs1-cr marijuana

Our Coresspondent
Gurugram, March 29
A joint team of the Anti-narcotics Cell and the CIA, Tauru, today arrested six alleged drug smugglers who were carrying marijuana by hiding the contraband in 32 plastic bags under rice straw.
The consignment was hidden in a truck headed from Andhra Pradesh to Tauru. Cops recovered 956 kg and 750 gm of ganja along with the truck. The market value of the marijuana was around Rs 1 crore, said the police.
An FIR was registered at the Nuh Sadar police station and the police are questioning the accused in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Russia to scale down Kyiv operation as it examines ceasefire proposals
Ukraine vows not to host foreign military bases, ready for ‘...