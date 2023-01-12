6 of family killed in LPG cylinder blast in Haryana's Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, January 12

Six members of a family were killed in Tehsil Camp area near Bichpadi village here on Thursday morning following an LPG cylinder blast.

The deceased are a man, his wife and their four children.

Fire brigade and police have rushed to the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Karim (45), wife Afroza (40), daughters Ishrat (20), Reshma (17), and sons Abdush (12) and Afan (10).

The family hailed from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. They worked at a private factory here.

The incident took place at around 6.30am on Thursday when Afroza was cooking food.

