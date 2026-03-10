6 Rohtak gram panchayats in Haryana to be honoured for tackling malnutrition

Six gram panchayats in the district have been selected as the best performing panchayats under the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2024. The selected panchayats will be honoured with an incentive of Rs one lakh each at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on April 2.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta while sharing this information said the panchayats, including Sisroli, Karontha, Ghuskani, Patwapur, Sampla and Kasrenti, had been selected on the basis of key indicators such as strengthening anganwadi infrastructure, service delivery, nutrition improvement among registered beneficiaries, timely distribution of nutrition supplements and vaccination coverage.

He said the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan was a nationwide campaign aimed at creating malnutrition-free villages. It empowered panchayats to improve nutrition through community-led action, promoting public participation. The campaign was launched in Rohtak district in March 2025, covering 17 gram panchayats, he added.

The DC has directed officials to ensure that children identified as severely acute malnourished (SAM) and moderately acute malnourished (MAM) receive proper nutritional support to restore their health. He also instructed that WhatsApp groups be created at the anganwadi centre level to spread awareness among women about balanced nutrition and healthy diets.

Earlier holding a meeting with district officials, the Deputy Commissioner directed that drinking water and toilet facilities at identified anganwadi centres should be completed on a mission mode. He further asked the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) to prepare estimates for the installation of solar panels at the anganwadi centres, and prepare proposals for installing solar panels on government buildings of gram panchayats across the district.

Gupta also emphasised spreading awareness about the One Stop Centre, which provided support services to women in distress. Reviewing other departmental initiatives, he said five children had been adopted since August 2025, while three children had been placed under the pre-adoption process.

He also directed officials to prepare a plan for organising Bal Utsav activities in the district. Under the Digital Sakhi initiative, women had been sensitised about online safety and cyber awareness.

Officials were instructed to spread awareness among adolescent girls regarding use of sanitary pads and personal hygiene. The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed cases related to the POCSO Act, domestic violence and child marriage, noting that nine child marriages had been prevented in the district under the supervision of the Women Protection Officer.