6 students injured as 2 school buses collide in Haryana’s Rohtak
The police reach the spot and take the injured to the PGIMS
Six students were injured as two school buses collided near Lakhan Majra village in this district on Monday morning.
The police reached the spot and took the injured to the PGIMS.
The mishap took place around 8 am when a private school bus carrying children was heading towards Shahpur school. When the bus reached the Lakhanmajra bypass, a bus from another school collided with it.
Samarjeet Singh, investigating officer, said the cause behind the mishap was being ascertained.
