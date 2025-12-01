DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 6 students injured as 2 school buses collide in Haryana’s Rohtak

6 students injured as 2 school buses collide in Haryana’s Rohtak

The police reach the spot and take the injured to the PGIMS

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 11:10 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A cop inspects the school bus. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Six students were injured as two school buses collided near Lakhan Majra village in this district on Monday morning.

Advertisement

The police reached the spot and took the injured to the PGIMS.

Advertisement

The mishap took place around 8 am when a private school bus carrying children was heading towards Shahpur school. When the bus reached the Lakhanmajra bypass, a bus from another school collided with it.

Advertisement

Samarjeet Singh, investigating officer, said the cause behind the mishap was being ascertained.

 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts