Gurugram: 6 students thrash wildlife inspector

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 15

Six students of a private university allegedly thrashed Sultanpur bird sanctuary inspector. The accused were drunk and creating ruckus outside the government housing society of the Tourism Department, Sultanpur, and the complainant had stopped them.

Five students were caught and one injured while trying to flee. According to the complaint filed by Rajesh Kumar, who is a wildlife inspector in Sultanpur National Park, that it was on Monday evening when he was returning to the residential colony from the office.

“When I reached the gate of the colony, some youths were drinking alcohol in the open. The youth had kept a bottle of liquor on the bonnet of the car. When I objected to them doing that they abused me and then started beating me up with sticks. They hit me with a stick on my head and I got injured. The police was then called”, as the inspector said in his complaint. After getting information a police team reached the spot and nabbed five from the spot while one of them got injured while trying to run away. He is admitted to a private hospital. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against all six at the Farrukhnagar police station.

“All five joined the probe and were released on police bail after warning while one is being treated at a hospital. Further probe is on”, said the investigating officer. —