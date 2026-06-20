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Home / Haryana / Karnal: 6 teams to verify paddy stock at mills

Karnal: 6 teams to verify paddy stock at mills

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 11:06 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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With the deadline for the delivery of custom-milled rice (CMR) approaching, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has constituted six committees to conduct physical verification of mills that were allotted paddy during the procurement season.

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The teams will inspect mills across Karnal district to assess the status of CMR delivery and verify the stocks. The findings will play a crucial role in determining whether the government should extend the June-end deadline for CMR delivery.

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Under the CMR policy, millers are required to complete the delivery by the end of June. So far, nearly 60 per cent of the rice has been delivered to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

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Mukesh Kumar, District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), said, “Based on the findings of the verification, the department will take a final decision on the extension of deadline.”

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Millers are required to deliver 15 per cent of CMR by December-end, 25 per cent by January-end, 20 per cent by February-end, 15 per cent by March-end, another 15 per cent by May-end and the remaining 10 per cent by June-end. The department has already issued notices to the millers who have failed to meet their targets.

The constitution of the teams is also a response to the demand raised by the Karnal Rice Millers Association to extend the deadline, citing bottlenecks in logistics and inadequate storage space at FCI godowns. The association claimed that millers from neighbouring districts, including Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar, had been attached to FCI godowns in Karnal for delivery, resulting in congestion and shortage of storage space for local millers.

It said the millers from other districts should have been allotted storage facilities within their respective districts. Saurabh Gupta, president of the Karnal Rice Millers Association, said, “We have repeatedly demanded a separate godown for Karnal. The government should extend the CMR delivery deadline.”

He said the association had approached officials of both the FCI and the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department regarding the issue, but no solution had been provided so far.

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