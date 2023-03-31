6 youths killed as car rams into tree in Haryana's Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 31

Six youths were killed when their car rammed into a tree on the roadside on Agroha-Adampur road in Hisar district on Friday.

The deceased, aged around 22-25, were returning from a marriage function. The car went out of control and rammed into the tree.

Police reached the spot on getting the information.

Seven youths were travelling in the car. One of the occupants suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar, 23; Shobhit, 22; Arvind, 24; Abhinav, 22; Ashok, 25; and Deepak, 23.

The injured was identified as Bhuvnesh, 23.

They were residents of Khara Barwala and Kishangarh villages of Adampur block in Hisar district.