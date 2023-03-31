6 youths killed as car rams into tree in Haryana's Hisar

Hisar, March 31
Six youths were killed when their car rammed into a tree on the roadside on Agroha-Adampur road in Hisar district on Friday.
The deceased, aged around 22-25, were returning from a marriage function. The car went out of control and rammed into the tree.
Police reached the spot on getting the information.
Seven youths were travelling in the car. One of the occupants suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Sagar, 23; Shobhit, 22; Arvind, 24; Abhinav, 22; Ashok, 25; and Deepak, 23.
The injured was identified as Bhuvnesh, 23.
They were residents of Khara Barwala and Kishangarh villages of Adampur block in Hisar district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot